Richard E. Perlman Sells 3,865 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $251,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,525 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 599,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,177,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.