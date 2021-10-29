RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $243.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.77 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.21.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.10.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

