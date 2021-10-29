Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $12.44 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $81,547.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00082762 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003158 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

