Robert Jonathan Beutel Purchases 80,000 Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Stock

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) insider Robert Jonathan Beutel purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.12 per share, with a total value of C$649,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,220,813.07.

Shares of ACD traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$8.12. 805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.13. Accord Financial Corp. has a one year low of C$5.15 and a one year high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

