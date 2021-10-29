Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $75,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,682 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

ROK opened at $318.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.58 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.08 and its 200 day moving average is $289.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.