Rogers Communications (RCI.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

10/25/2021 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$69.00.

10/25/2021 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$76.00.

10/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

9/14/2021 – Rogers Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/13/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00.

9/9/2021 – Rogers Communications is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Rogers Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/7/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$71.00.

RCI.B stock opened at C$57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of C$53.63 and a 1 year high of C$67.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.41.

Get Rogers Communications Inc alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.