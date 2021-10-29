Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$62.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$69.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.79.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$57.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.41. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$53.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.59. The firm has a market cap of C$28.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

