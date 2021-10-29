Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $35.19. 25,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

