Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RMO. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

NYSE:RMO opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.83. Romeo Power has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Analysts expect that Romeo Power will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Romeo Power by 4,231.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 88,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Romeo Power by 942.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

