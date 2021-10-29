Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 2,070.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $5,039,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $19,334,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RCLF opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

