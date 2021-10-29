Rosenblatt Securities Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $150.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Datadog stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $165.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $913,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,924,438 shares of company stock worth $410,178,565. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Datadog by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 312,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,743 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

