Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 111,760 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,760,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,760 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Unilever were worth $220,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

