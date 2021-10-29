Royal Bank of Canada Boosts EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $54.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE EPR opened at $51.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

