Royal Bank of Canada Increases FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $215.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Shares of FSV opened at $201.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FirstService has a 1-year low of $127.61 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.71.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

