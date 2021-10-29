Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,897 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.71% of Zebra Technologies worth $199,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $532.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.72. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $281.02 and a 1 year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

