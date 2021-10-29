Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

