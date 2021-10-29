Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $135.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.87. 2,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.26. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

