Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 113,968 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $170,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 165.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 422.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 62,021 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.17.

Shares of NSC opened at $293.17 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $197.77 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

