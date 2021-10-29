Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms SECTOR PERFORM Rating for Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 39.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YRI. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.80.

Shares of TSE YRI traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.96. 2,154,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,691. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.60.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

