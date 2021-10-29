Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion and a PE ratio of 53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.95. Puma has a one year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a one year high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.