Royal Bank of Canada Sells 46,746 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,746 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $156,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $80.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.48 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

