Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,709.65 ($22.34) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,519.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,418.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £132.73 billion and a PE ratio of 33.11. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 894.45 ($11.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

