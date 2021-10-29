RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RPC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

RES opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. RPC has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in RPC by 12.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RPC by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 847,837 shares of company stock worth $3,511,726. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

