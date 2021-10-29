Rune (RUNE) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.08 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Rune has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $470.62 or 0.00771691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and $272,638.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00097181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,892.81 or 0.99848682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.64 or 0.07030638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022980 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars.

