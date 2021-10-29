Ryder System (NYSE:R) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $91.02, but opened at $93.75. Ryder System shares last traded at $90.45, with a volume of 5,116 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

