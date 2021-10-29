Safex Token Hits Market Cap of $4.72 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $120.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

