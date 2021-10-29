Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.93.
Saia stock opened at $311.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.79.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
