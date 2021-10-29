Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.93.

Saia stock opened at $311.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

