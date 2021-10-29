Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAPMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Saipem stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

