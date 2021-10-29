Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

SAL opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

