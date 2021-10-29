Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.52 ($37.08).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €31.64 ($37.22) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.37. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

