Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€51.50” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.34 ($106.29).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €72.84 ($85.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion and a PE ratio of 32.37. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1-year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of €86.53 and a 200 day moving average of €79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

