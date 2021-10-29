SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.