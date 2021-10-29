Scala (XLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,924.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $8,924.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00070935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00095846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,410.69 or 1.00237085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.44 or 0.07016104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00021866 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.