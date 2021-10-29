Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €149.50 ($175.88).

EPA:SU opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €149.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.65.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

