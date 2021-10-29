Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €144.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.50 ($175.88).

Shares of SU stock opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €149.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.65.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

