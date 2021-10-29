Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 751,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $23,832,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,944,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,958,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,603,000.

FRONU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

