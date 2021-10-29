Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 233,818 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.52% of OncoCyte worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $311.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 652.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

