Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 230.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN opened at $177.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.64.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.