Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Scorpio Gold stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Scorpio Gold
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.