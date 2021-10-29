Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Scorpio Gold stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.