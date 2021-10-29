Scotiabank Increases Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target to C$18.25

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ACAZF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

