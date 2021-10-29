Scotiabank Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$104.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.44.

GRT.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$99.26. 34,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.17. The company has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$99.87.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

