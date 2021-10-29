SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Short Interest Update

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the September 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $961,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,412,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

