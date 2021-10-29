SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

SCYX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of SCYX opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.82.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. Equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 53.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

