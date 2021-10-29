Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,707. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.64.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

