Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

AEP opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.