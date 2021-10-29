Security National Bank of SO Dak Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for 1.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,675,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,361,000 after purchasing an additional 186,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,116. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

