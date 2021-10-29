Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys Shares of 8,015 SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,831,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,380,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 405,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 83,461 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,369,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,315,000 after acquiring an additional 61,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Monitoring Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Monitoring Inc. now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,412. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

