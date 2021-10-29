Security National Bank of SO Dak Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,082,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,115 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

GOOGL traded up $34.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,951.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,554.37. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,516.55 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.