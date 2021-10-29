Security National Bank of SO Dak Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.94. 538,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,908,754. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $252.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

