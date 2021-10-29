Security National Bank of SO Dak Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $34.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,957.54. 50,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,001. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,522.24 and a 1 year high of $2,982.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2,593.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,129.77.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

